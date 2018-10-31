PAS deputy president: ICERD ratification would be a catastrophe

Tuan Ibrahim said the move would have major implications for the country and the people. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — PAS described the move to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) a catastrophe as it touched several provisions under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the matter would have major implications for the country and the people.

“We urge the government not to accept the ICERD and if the government continues with it, I think there will be a mass mobilisation of the people as its implications are not just for the Muslims.

“This include the people of Sabah and Sarawak and the rights and special privileges for the Malays and Bumiputera as guaranteed in the Federal Constitution,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The Kubang Kerian MP was commenting on the gathering of non-governmental organisations against ICERD ratification outside the Parliament building this morning.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang led a group of 10 delegates submitted the memorandum of protest to a representative at the Prime Minister’s Department.

On October 24, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy was reported to have said that the government was committed to ratify the ICERD and five other treaties on human rights as early as the first quarter of next year.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that the government would only ratify ICERD after negotiations with all the races. — Bernama