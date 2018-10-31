After three years, the Mac mini gets an upgrade

The new Mac mini gets a massive upgrade. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 31 ― On October 30 at a special event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Apple announced an all-new space gray Mac mini, complete with 6-core processors, five times the performance, and a memory capacity greater than ever.

Yesterday was a big day for the iPad Pro, the Macbook Air, and finally, the Mac mini. This is the first time the desktop has been updated since 2014, and it’s a massive overhaul.

Quad- and 6-core eighth-generation Intel Core processors replaced the dual-core models from the previous generation, which give the device “five times faster performance” than the original. The Turbo Boost Speeds of these processors reach up to 4.6Gz, which is double that of its predecessor, to keep your desktop running at maximum capacity even when you’re editing photo and video, developing software or compiling code. Storage has also been upped.

The updated Mac mini can support up to 64GB of 2666 MHz memory and 2TB of storage, which puts its ancestor to shame, allowing users to work efficiently and store large files with improved speed.

Like the recently-announced Macbook Air, the Mac mini houses a T2 security chip bringing “industry-leading security” to your desktop, ensuring that everything from your fingerprint information to the device’s encryption keys and your microphone are safe from intruders.

The new Mac mini is equipped with four Thunderbolt ports to output video in three different formats as well as connect the device to additional high-speed storage and more displays. To the right of these ports, you’ll find an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. To the left, the Mac mini showcases its first ever Gigabit ethernet port which allows it to “connect to almost anything” ― certainly an improvement on its predecessor.

This complete hardware overhaul is housed in an enclosure virtually identical to the previous generation. Apart from the difference in rear ports, the only visible change is the color: the new model is a few shades darker. Though both are made with aluminum, the second generation is made from 100 per cent recycled materials which helps to “reduce the carbon footprint of the new Mac mini by nearly 50 per cent.”

As expected, the desktop comes with macOS Mojave, which brings a generous collection of new features to the platform. iOS apps like News and Voice Memos, as well as new apps from developers such as Microsoft and Adobe, are now available on Mac.

The new Mac mini starts at US$799 (RM3,343). Pre-orders are open and it will be available in retail locations from November 7. ― AFP-Relaxnews