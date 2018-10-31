Pakatan’s unfulfilled GE14 pledges reason why Sarawakians still support GPS, says rep

Idris said he is not surprised that a recent survey revealed 70 per cent of Sarawakians are firmly behind GPS, led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (pic). — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 31 ― Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang today claimed that the failure of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government to fulfill its election promises is one of the main reasons for Sarawakians’ continued backing of the state ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Idris said he is not surprised that a recent survey revealed 70 per cent of Sarawakians are firmly behind GPS, led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said the people are also supportive of the chief minister, who has been fighting for the return of the state’s rights which have been eroded over the years.

The Muara Tuang state lawmaker said he believes the people trust GPS and the chief minister in taking care of the state and their well-being.

“Therefore, I am also not surprised that the Malays/Melanaus and the Ibans are very supportive of GPS and the chief minister,” he said when responding to a survey conducted by a team led by Associate Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of the Department of Socio-culture of University of Malaya.

“Although the survey showed positively the support towards GPS, I would urge our GPS machineries at all levels to continuously work hard to fulfill the needs and wishes of the people of Sarawak,” he said, adding that there should not be any room for complacency or sit on their laurels.

The survey, conducted from June to September this year, showed that 80 per cent of Malays/Melanaus and 60 to 70 per cent of Ibans supported GPS.

The survey also showed that 80 per cent of the urban Chinese and 60 to 70 per cent of Bidayuhs supported PH.

Idris noted that the outcome of the survey indicated that there are Sarawakians who are still not up to date with the realities of the country’s political scenario.

He said Sarawakians need to be united in their struggle to reclaim the state’s rights, including oil and gas resources, territorial boundary, health and education.