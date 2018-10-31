Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O’Connell to play Bonnie and Clyde in ‘Love Is a Gun’

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz poses backstage at the People Magazine Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 31 ― A film about criminal couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow entitled Love Is a Gun is in the works, and it looks to have found its leads.

Fifty years after Bonnie and Clyde were played by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, it’s time for a new pair to step into the outlaw shoes of the travelling opportunists.

Both in their mid-twenties and on the run after a string of robberies that escalated into deadly shootouts with the police, Bonnie and Clyde were glamorized and romanticized in popular culture, their reputation based on posed photos taken while they and their associates were on the run.

This take, Love Is a Gun, is based on the 2009 biography Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde. Spanish director Kiké Maillo ― who was honored with several prestigious Goya awards for 2011 sci-fi Eva ― is at the helm.

Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell will play Bonnie and Clyde this time around, per producer movement ahead of the 2018 American Film Market.

The story “remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time,” said a producers’ statement carried by Deadline Hollywood.

Moretz starred in horrors Let Me In and Carrie, and led young adult fiction adaptation The 5th Wave. She appears in dance company horror Suspiria (releasing in US theaters this week,) and plays opposite France’s Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert in upcoming thriller Greta, which debuted at Toronto’s film festival in September.

O’Donnell broke through on the international stage with performances in Louis Zamperini wartime biopic Unbroken, historical thriller ‘71, and 2014’s action fantasy 300: Rise of an Empire.

Since then he has appeared in Money Monster, another wartime biopic The Man with the Iron Heart, and Netflix’s episodic Western Godless.

Filming on Love Is a Gun is to begin in early 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews