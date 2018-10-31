Naomi Watts to star in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Actress Naomi Watts attends the premiere of ‘Ophelia' during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Centre Theatre in Park City, Utah January 22, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 31 ― The British actress with an Australian background is joining the Game of Thrones family to play a significant role in HBO’s prequel to the series.

Though the precise nature of her role is not known, Variety reports that Naomi Watts will play a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” in the historical fantasy spin-off.

A pilot episode is being developed, it is said, from a treatment written by Jane Goldman, whose resumé includes the adaptation of Ransom Riggs novel Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, as well as Kingsman: The Secret Service and its two sequels, and two X-Men movies.

Watts recently starred in David Lynch’s third season of Twin Peaks and Netflix’s Gypsy. She has twice been nominated for an Academy Award courtesy of performances in The Impossible and 21 Grams.

A six-episode eighth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones adaptation is expected to debut in the first half of 2019, and will bring an end to the main saga.

The first six seasons aired in April or late March each year, while 2017’s season seven started in July. ― AFP-Relaxnews