Petronas scraps gas delivery price hike after backlash

A worker unloads gas cylinders from a truck at Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Petronas Daganagan Berhad (PBD) today decided to retain the prices of its Gas Petronas Home Delivery (GPHD) service following public backlash on social media.

PDB had earlier announced the increased price listing for its GPHD service, saying it was in line with the current market rate.

The increase would have seen a hike of RM3.20 for the 12kg and 14kg cylinders.

The original price for 12kg gas cylinder is RM8.20, and RM8.40 for the 14kg cylinder.

Social media users today questioned the justification of the price hike, forcing PDB to announce their reversal.

“With reference to the price adjustment of the delivery charges for our GPHD services, PBD acknowledge the concerns raised by the public.

“Taking the public’s feedback into consideration, PDB hereby announce that there will be no price increase for our GPHD services and the delivery charges remains the same,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday Malay Mail reported an official notice from Petronas to its home delivery gas distributors that showed the new price listing.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, which had earlier demanded an explanation over the price hike, is also expected to release a statement soon.