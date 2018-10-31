RON97 up by two sen effective midnight

RON97 petrol will cost RM2.81 effective midnight. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The price of RON97 petrol will increase by two sen to RM2.81 effective midnight.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry posted the announcement on its Facebook page, via an infographic which also showed the prices of RON95 and diesel.

Both remain unchanged, at RM2.20 and RM2.18 respectively.

This is the 34th time the price of RON97 has increased this year, from RM2.56 in January 4.

The price increase is in line with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement on May 30 that the government will retain the prices of RON95 and diesel whereas RON97 will be subject to a float system.