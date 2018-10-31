PPBM’s doors closed to those who anger Malaysians, says Mukhriz

Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

ALOR SETAR, Oct 31 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will not accept the entry of any individual who is seen to be able to raise the ire of the people and affect their support for the party.

Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, said if the PPBM top leadership took the individual into the party it would be a mistake that could bring losses to PPBM itself.

“It is very important for us to see who wants to join the party. Maybe, we can consider it if the person is neutral. But we will reject a person who openly gives problems to the people. I speak for PPBM but if another party in Pakatan Harapan (PH) wants to accept, it’s up to them.

“For example, Member of Parliament for Padang Rengas, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz has repeatedly issued statements which exceeded limits, prior to this, so it is a mistake if we accept him. Furthermore, a very high number of PPBM members are also averse to accepting Mohamed Nazri,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on Mohamed Nazri’s statement yesterday that it had never crossed his mind to quit Umno and join PPBM but instead offered Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir back to Umno’s fold.

Mukhriz recently also said anyone could join the party chaired by Dr Mahathir except four people, namely, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno President, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Baling Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and Mohamed Nazri himself. — Bernama