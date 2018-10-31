Zeti: Budget 2019 will benefit most Malaysians

Zeti said the maiden budget to be presented by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng will contribute to the creation of an ecosystem that would help the economy improve. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The much anticipated 2019 Budget, to be tabled on Friday, is expected to be both inclusive and benefit the majority of Malaysians, said former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

She said the maiden budget to be presented by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng would contribute to the creation of an ecosystem that would help the economy improve.

“(Hopefully) the 2019 Budget will provide future direction on how the public financial position can be strengthened,” Zeti told selected members of the media during a recent interview.

The budget is expected to usher in fiscal discipline, including new taxes and spending cuts as Lim earlier warned Malaysians that they should prepare to make some sacrifices.

Back in August, BNM revised Malaysia’s economic growth this year to 5.0 per cent, slightly lower than the earlier projection of between 5.5 per cent and 6.0 per cent, due to prolonged disruptions in oil and gas production, and lower production in the agriculture sector. — Bernama