Survey Dept and Perak govt to share geospatial data

Jupem director-general Datuk Mohd Noor Isa and state secretary Zainal Abu Seman exchange the collaboration note on geospatial data sharing in Ipoh October 31, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 31 — The Perak government signed an agreement with the Survey and Mapping Department (Jupem) for geospatial data sharing in order to avoid information overlap among government agencies.

The collaboration note was signed by Jupem director-general Datuk Mohd Noor Isa and state secretary Zainal Abu Seman at the State Secretariat Building here.

Mohd Noor said the collaboration, which is the first of its kind, will make sure the geospatial data sharing is managed in a more organised way.

“Geospatial information is important for development in the state. Infrastructure development requires the latest and most accurate geospatial information in order to have a sustainable development.

“In order to achieve that, Jupem will provide the expertise and technical assistance in using the mapping data and cadastre data, while the Perak government can help us by providing building boundary data, information such as locality name, street name, housing estate name and number,” he told reporters.

Mohd Noor said Jupem will share the information via its website MyGeoServe, while Perak will share its data via the Perak Geography Information System application.

“Both parties can easily access the information which they need via the website and application. The information can also be accessed by other government agencies,” he added.

“Before this, if we wanted to plan any development in the state, we would not have the digital terrain model, digital surface model or 3D city model data.

“But via this collaboration, our development planning will be more efficient with the availability of technologically advanced data and information,” he said.