Swindling 1MDB fund also a major sin, says Mujahid

Mujahid said the definition of sin was not limited to drinking alcoholic beverages and adultery. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 — The act of swindling money from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is also a major sin as such an act may lead to the destruction of the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the definition of sinfulness, which was commonly associated with evil consequences, should be seen in the wider context, and not limited to drinking alcoholic beverages and adultery.

“Muslims tend to associate social problems with evil by referring to Surah Al-Rum verse 41, whereas there are other verses of the Quran which mention the evil consequences of some of the acts of men, such as living luxurious lifestyle, practising wasteful or careless spending, and committing corruption.

“Yes, all kinds of sins have their evil consequences, but the definition of the sins should also be understood in the wider context,” he told a press conference after opening the 14th Muzakarah of Syariah Advisory Council for Islamic Financial Institutions in Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, Mujahid said the Disaster Relief Fund to help victims of earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi, Indonesia, which was launched by Jakim on October 4, had successfully raised RM1.167 million.

As such, he said he would work with the Malaysian Islamic Organisation Consultative Council (Mapim) to distribute the aid in various forms such as cash and food, as well as in the repair of houses and mosques.

Mujahid said the fund would continue to be opened as public contributions were still needed to help the neighbouring country in the post-disaster period. — Bernama