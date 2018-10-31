Forest City wins ‘Global Model City-Industry Integration Award’

Residential buildings are seen at Forest City in Johor August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Country Garden Pacificview (CGPV) Sdn Bhd, the master developer of Forest City in Iskandar, Johor has won the coveted Global Model of City-Industry Integration Award in the 2018 Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA).

Developer’s director of strategy Ng Zhu Hann said Forest City is the only Malaysian company that has won the award this year held in Bangkok.

“We are proud to represent Malaysia at global stage once again and this United Nation (UN) linked award recognises Forest City and our effort in building a city industry integrated development at the highest level,” he said in a statement today.

This is the third time Forest City has represented Malaysia and won the prestigious award on the world stage.

In 2017 Forest City won the Global Model of Green Building Industrial Park award for the Industrialised Building System (IBS) Base and in 2016, it clinched the Global Human Settlements Award on Planning and Design award.

“Malaysia is a diversified emerging industrial economy in Asia, therefore if industry and property developers can integrate sustainable urban development concepts into their urban planning, it will elevate Malaysia property and construction industry to an international standard.”

Ng also said the company has invested RM730 million building the largest and most advance industrial building system (IBS) facility in Southeast Asia.