TMJ attends official function in black Kancil

Tunku Ismail pulls up to an event in a Perodua Kancil today. — Picture via Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Oct 31 — The Johor royal family are arguably more known for their appreciation of luxury cars as seen by their usual choice of vehicle when gracing official functions or events here.

However, today, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, known as TMJ to many, caught everyone’s attention when he attended a function at the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation in Larkin Sentral in a black Perodua Kancil.

Tunku Ismail was at the function to launch an online application system for Rumah Impian Bangsa Johor.

A 1:47 minute video showed Tunku Ismail entering his Perodua Kancil, complete with police escorts, and the video has been making its rounds on social media since.

The 34-year-old heir to the Johor sultanate had in June shared pictures of his Perodua Kancil with the registration number JBL2.

He said it was his first car given by his father, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, after he had obtained his driving licence.