F:30 plans great for budding footballers, says Kim Swee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — National Under-23 and youth development coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee is positive about the successes of the F:30 plan.

He added that Malaysian youth will benefit from the program if it’s done right.

“Hamidin’s been in football for almost 40 years and I believe we’re going to see changes in the footballing landscape,” said Ong of FA of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin’s vision to implement a 12-year-plan from 2019-2030 to improve footballing standards in Malaysia which have languished in the doldrums for years.

“One of the criteria is youth development. We all know youth plays a huge role in a successful senior team. It’s one of the main cogs in the F:30 machine,” he said.

“You can start as early as six-year-old kids but most important is getting the proper guidance. Our technical director keeps harping on about finding our footballing DNA and style of play so this plan will hopefully develop that.”

Ong was a former player and national head coach in the past. He’s been through several changes in FAM management and taken on various roles over the years.

Ong and company will play a big part in identifying future talent; hence, his input is vital as many in Malaysia may cling to F:30 in hopes of seeing Malaysia at the World Cup.

However, Ong feels the first thing to do is to improve Malaysia’s ranking, which is at 169 now.

Malaysia must go up at least 100 rungs in order to be in the running for the World Cup qualification and Ong said this task will fall on the shoulders of the current crop of teenagers.

“If you look at 12 years from now, we’re not looking at the players in the current league to represent us,” said Ong.

“The 15- to 16-year-olds will play a very important role in this programme and I hope the youth program in the country will be better so they develop the right way,” he said.

“I won’t be surprised, if with proper planning and execution of said plan, we can make it a realistic target. However, it all depends on the implementation.”