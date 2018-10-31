Najib’s 1MDB case transferred to High Court

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves at the media as he enters Criminal High Court 3 at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex July 4, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was charged with 25 counts of graft and money laundering involving RM2.28 billion linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fund, will be heard at the High Court.

This followed a decision by High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali in allowing Najib’s application to transfer the case from Sessions Court to the High Court.

“These 25 charges contain a myriad of transactions and involve public interest, both locally and internationally.

“Another case involving SRC International has also been transferred to the High Court. I’m of the view that a transfer would expedite the cause of justice. Hence, I’m allowing the application under Section 417 (1)(e) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” the judge said.

Earlier, retired Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who was appointed as senior Deputy Public Prosecutor, told the court that today was fixed to hear Najib’s application to transfer his case and the prosecution had no objection.

“It is in the interest of justice. Otherwise, we would have some of the cases tried in Sessions Court, some in High Court,” he said.

Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh told the court the defence would be arguing on novel and complex issues in the case that should be dealt with the High Court.

When asked by the judge on the number of charges Najib was facing, Harvinderjit said his client faced four charges of graft under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and 21 charges of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, involving the 1MDB funds of RM2.28 billion.

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon between 2011 and 2014. — Bernama