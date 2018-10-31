Justo: Malaysian cops forced me to say ‘Najib was best PM’

Xavier Justo speaks at the 10th International Conference for Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Former PetroSaudi executive Xavier Justo revealed today that the Malaysian police had asked him to admit publicly that Datuk Seri Najib Razak was “the best prime minister” as part of his forced confession.

The whistleblower central to the unravelling of the 1MDB financial saga said the admission was part of several instructions imposed as a condition for his release, which he confessed to under the assumption that it would secure his release.

“The Malaysian delegation was of three Malaysian policemen and they told me to say I was a bad man, I liked money and Tarek and Petrosaudi were nice,” he told a conference on financial crime here.

“And also I had to say Najib was the best PM ever... Of course, I don’t know if he was,” he added.

Among the delegation of police personnel that met him was current Criminal Investigation Department Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh, Justo claimed.

