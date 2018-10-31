Negri Sembilan MB’s heart surgery went well, says Anwar

Anwar said Aminuddin is expected to return to work in two weeks.

PORT DICKSON, Oct 31 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun has undergone a successful heart surgery, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said here today.

He said Aminuddin is recuperating in a hospital.

“(PKR president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri (Dr) Wan Azizah (Wan Ismail) and I have visited him.

“He had gone for a kidney examination but the doctor found that he had blocks in the heart and had to undergo immediate surgery,” he said after a tea reception with military veterans at Dewan Bagan Pinang here.

Negri Sembilan state secretary Razali Ab Malik reportedly said yesterday that Aminuddin, who is the state PKR chairman and state Pakatan Harapan chairman, had undergone surgery last Friday and was resting in the Serdang Hospital in Selangor. He said Aminuddin is expected to return to work in two weeks.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, also said that the tea with the military veterans was the first public event he had attended following his victory in the by-election on October 13.

“This is to convey my gratitude to the military veterans,” he said.

He said the welfare of military veterans is a priority of the Pakatan Harapan government and they will never be neglected. — Bernama