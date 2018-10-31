Does ‘Gabungan Parti Semenanjung’ sound good for rebranded BN? Nazri asks

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz today suggested that Barisan Nasional (BN) be renamed as it was “no more”, and that the new name should be similar to Opposition coalitions in East Malaysia.

He said that BN should look at coming out with a coalition name similar to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) or GBS (Gabungan Bersatu Sabah).

“Maybe we will do something like that here in the Peninsular, like Gabungan Parti Semenanjung, because they are after all our gang.

“Don’t you think it’s a good idea?” the Padang Rengas MP asked reporters in Parliament today.

When asked if he was joking, he denied it.

“No, I am serious. This is because BN is dead... not marketable anymore as people have rejected it,” he replied.

Asked to elaborate on the name change, Nazri said all names would be considered with the exception of BN.

However, the BN secretary-general said a discussion would have to take place with its component parties, as former BN component parties had formed GPS and GBS to distance themselves from BN following the coalition’s loss in the May 9 general election.