Bursa ends higher on buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the day on a high note today mirroring regional counterparts’ performance, evident through buys in heavyweights with traders paid a specific interest on industrial products and services-linked shares.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was higher at 1,709.27, up 23.33 points, from Tuesday's close of 1,685.94.

The index opened 5.45 points stronger at 1,691.39 and moved between 1,689.43 and 1,711.95 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers thumping losers 716 to 196, while 305 were unchanged, 679 untraded and 87 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.33 billion units worth RM2.37 billion from 1.95 billion units worth RM1.59 billion on Tuesday.

Maybank IB Research said in a note today given the recovery in overnight US markets, the research firm expects the FBMKLCI to extend its gains.

“Trading will focus on exporters as the ringgit continues to weaken against the dollar,” it said.

Meanwhile, Maybank IB Research was technically spot on as it expected the FBM KLCI to range at about the 1,710-level today.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank improved 15 sen to RM9.49, Public Bank added six sen to RM24.60, Tenaga gained 40 sen to RM14.70, CIMB expanded 14 sen to RM5.72, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.35.

Among actives, Seacera rose 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Sapura Energy climbed two sen to 34 sen, Hibiscus appreciated 10 sen to RM1.12, Datasonic inched up one sen to 36 sen and Nova MSC perked 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index enlarged 95.41 points to 11,770.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index accumulated 219.05 points to 11,771.78 while the FBM Ace Index was 140.22 points better at 4,852.55.

The FBMT 100 Index advanced 187.19 points to 11,624.27 and the FBM 70 surged 328.4 points to 13,491.35.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went up 67.41 points to 7,359.21, the Financial Services soared 208.58 points to 17,249.67 and the Industrial Product and Services Index was 2.22 points stronger at 170.64.

Main Market volume widened to 1.54 billion shares worth RM2.2 billion from 1.33 billion shares worth RM1.44 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover strengthened to 431.83 million units valued at RM104.6 million from 387.13 million units valued at RM103.1 million transacted previously.

Volume on the ACE Market extended to 357.03 million shares worth RM65.93 million from 240.34 million shares worth RM38.91 million registered on Monday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 190.81 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (301.95 million), construction (70.6 million), technology (308.01 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (53.56 million), property (101.66 million), plantations (24.22 million), REITs (12.56 million), closed/fund (32,100), energy (307.68 million), healthcare (29.52 million), telecommunication and media (64.12 million), transportation and logistics (41.46 million) and utilities (37.01 million). ― Bernama