DBKL to audit PPR and public housing to see if tenants belong to B40 group

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will conduct an audit on people’s housing projects (PPR) and other forms of public housing to determine if tenants are from the B40 category and that they are actually staying there instead of renting the units out.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad told Dewan Rakyat today that there was some confusion when the government took over the land that was previously occupied by squatters.

“The problem happened when we wanted to construct the PPR there and took over land occupied by squatters. These squatters were moved straight into the PPR without taking into consideration of their income.

“Some of these squatters own other homes that they rent out. We can’t simply evict them because there was an agreement to move them to the PPR and only later did we find out they don’t belong to the B40 category,” said Khalid.

Currently, DBKL rents PPR for RM124 a month but will increase the rental to RM250 for those who are not in the B40 category.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil also brought up the issue that some tenants, who were politically connected granted multiple PPR units, had subsequently rented them out.

“Is the minister aware that in some PPR, like the Sri Pahang public housing, some of the units were granted to members of a certain party and they are now renting those units to others?” asked Fahmi.