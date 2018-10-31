Nazri: Guan Eng, Anwar didn’t go on leave when charged

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Umno’s rivals did not make their leaders go on leave pending their criminal trials, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz reminded his party’s Youth wing today.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, the former Umno supreme council member and new Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general said he did not understand Umno Youth’s bid for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to do so shortly after he was charged with 45 offences on October 19.

“It is as though they are so quick to react... like cannibals eating ourselves.

“Be like DAP or PKR, there is no problem,” he said in reference to the two Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties.

He then cited the examples of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, noting that their parties did not demand they go on leave when they had been charged with crimes.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki previously urged Zahid to take a leave of absence until the latter’s court case was settled.

He had argued that the Umno president should focus on defending himself against the charges of corruption, money laundering and abuse.

Asyraf repeated the call yesterday during an Umno retreat in Janda Baik, Pahang.

Nazri said today that there was no need for Zahid to step aside temporarily as he was no longer a government official.

“He is holding a position that has been chosen by the party members.

“If you want to ask him to step down, you need to ask for the views of the grassroots perhaps put in a motion but asking him to go on leave is meaningless,” he said.