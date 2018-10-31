DBKL to take over GoKL free bus service, minister confirms

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (second right) and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad (left) riding a GoKL bus in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will take over the GoKL free bus service from the Transport Ministry on January 1, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad.

Khalid gave the confirmation today during his winding up speech for the Midterm Review on the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11), saying that DBKL has also allocated RM20 million for the system to expand its routes and raise its efficiency.

“We were studying when DBKL would take over GoKL where previously it was managed and financed by the Transport Ministry who was only continuing the service.

“But starting next year on January 1, 2019, after a discussion with the Transport Ministry and Federal Territories Ministry, DBKL will expand and increase the GoKL service where it won’t focus only on the city centre to serve tourists but also on the first and last mile.

“DBKL has agreed to allocate RM20 million to increase the quality and service of GoKL,” said Khalid who was replying to a question from Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

The PKR lawmaker had pointed out that there was a strong demand from communities living in low-cost flats for the GoKL service.

Khalid had also explained that the first and last mile meant that GoKL will function as a feeder service to LRT or MRT stations within one mile of a passenger’s home, while the last mile means the bus will send a passenger to a bus stop within one mile of his office.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said that his ministry as well as Khalid’s were discussing how DBKL can take over the GoKL bus service.

Furthermore, by 2023, Khalid said he expects public transportation ridership to increase to between 30 and 35 per cent from the current ridership of 20 per cent, as the MRT2 and LRT3 developments are expected to be completed by 2022.

He also said the government’s current focus is on ensuring the development of better public transportation, particularly rail systems.