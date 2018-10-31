Man jailed 50 years for sexually assaulting two boys in Melaka

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan handed down the sentence on fruit trader Md Zhafran Bakar after he pleaded guilty to the charges. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Oct 31 — A father of three was sentenced to a total of 50 years’ jail and four strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today on six charges of committing physical and non-physical assault on two teenage boys.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan handed down the sentence on fruit trader Md Zhafran Bakar, 31, after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The man, who was unrepresented, was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and a stroke of the cane on each of the four charges for physical sexual assault and five years jail on each count for the two charges with committing non-physical sexual assault on the two boys by making them watch a pornographic video.

However, he was ordered the serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of arrest, which was last October 21, meaning he would only be in jail for 10 years.

Md Zhafran was charged with four counts of committing physical sexual assault on the two victims, aged 14 and 15, at a hotel in Batu Berendam here, between 1.05am and 4.30am last October 21.

The four charges were framed under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Md Zhafran was also charged with two counts on non-physical sexual assault on the two children by making them watch a pornographic video on his handphone in a Kenari car at the Batu Berendam Wholesale market area here at about 12.30 am the same day.

The charges were made under Section 15(e) of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or maximum fine of RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Md Zhafran said he had a wife and three young children to support.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Ruvinna Mohd Rawi, said the offences committed by Md Zhafran were serious.

“During the incident, the accused offered rewards for the two teenagers, like working half-time, treat at McDonald’s and handphones, if they agreed to follow him to the hotel.

“A father with three children should be protecting them, not doing what he did,” she said.

According to the facts of the case, at about 5pm last October 25, Md Zhafran approached the two boys, who are related to him, at a flat unit and offered them cigarettes and also a part-time job.

Later in the evening, he contacted the two boys through the WhatsApp application and asked them out for dinner before taking them to a hotel in Batu Berendam. — Bernama