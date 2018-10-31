Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson and Eiza Gonzalez to lead ‘Waldo’

Actor Charlie Hunnam poses at the European premiere of ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ in London May 10, 2017. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Action thriller Waldo will star Britain’s Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Australian-raised Mel Gibson (Braveheart), and Mexico’s Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) in a story about an ex-LAPD detective who has to investigate a celebrity murder.

Taking its cues from Howard Gould’s recently published crime caper Last Looks, Waldo has Hunnam as Charlie Waldo, a fired police detective turned recluse, living on the edges of society and outside of LA.

After the murder of a TV celebrity’s wife, Waldo is tasked with unravelling the case and must return to the city.

Gibson appears well placed to play the actor, Alastair, with Gonzalez as Waldo’s ex-girlfriend Lorena.

The Waldo director, Tim Kirby, came up through a mixture of British TV comedies including Look Around You and Brockmire.

His feature film debut was Johnny Knoxville’s June 2018 theme park stunt action movie Action Point.

Production on Waldo is set to get into gear early in 2019. Its announcement comes ahead of the 2018 American Film Market opening today. — AFP-Relaxnews