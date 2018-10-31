Academics moot making GLC execs’ pay public by law

Edinburgh Napier University lecturer Marizah Minhat argued against high salaries and fees for GLC directors, saying these do not motivate them to perform beyond expectations. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 31 — Putrajaya should make it compulsory for government-linked corporations (GLCs) to declare executive pay levels as these are linked to public funds, said Edinburgh Napier University lecturer Marizah Minhat.

The assistant director of the International Centre for Management & Governance Research (ICMGR) said such salaries were now private, but that it should not be the case as the public are technically indirect stakeholders of such firms.

“The people have a right to know how much GLC directors and top executives are being paid,” she said.

“GLCs are run or managed by directors who are indirectly hired to serve the people so the people have a right to know how much they are paid and to ensure these companies are efficiently managed,” she said.

She argued that disclosing this would allow the public to gauge more accurately the performance of the executives against the value delivered by the GLCs.

Marizah and Edinburgh Napier University Assoc Professor Nazam Dzolkarnaini are undertaking a research collaboration with the Penang Consumers’ Association (CAP) on the salaries of GLC directors in Malaysia.

CAP president SM Mohamed Idris said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must urgently address this matter, adding that these executives were overpaid and slashing their salaries would free up resources that could be used to help low-income earners.

“We still have poor people who are earning RM300 per month and here we are, we have directors earning a lot in GLCs and they are not being transparent about it,” he said.

Aside from GLCs, Marizah said federal agencies such as MARA should also be more transparent about their remuneration policies as this will make officials more accountable.

She revealed that the CEO of IHH Healthcare, a GLC, received RM38 million in remuneration in 2017.

“Yet, we don’t see most of the general public being able to pay for private healthcare costs,” she said during a presentation at CAP office here.

The academic argued against high salaries and fees for GLC directors, saying these do not motivate them to perform beyond expectations.

Instead, she said perks such as stock options and benefits only served to widen income inequality.

The government should at least declare such salary information to the Public Accounts Committee for vetting if it will not pass a law to make this public, she said.

Both proposed that the government introduce a special tax bracket for high-income earners at GLCs.

“It is not fair that everyone is paying the same rate of taxes. They should tax these people more as they are receiving a lot in remuneration,” Marizah said.