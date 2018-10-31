No objections to 18-year-old threshold for voters, says EC

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya October 31,2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 — None of the 32 political party representatives met today objected to a proposal to lower the voting age floor to 18, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Its chairman Azhar Azizan Harun told reporters after the meeting that a few offered other suggestions, but added that nothing has been decided yet.

“On the 18-year-old voting age, there were also some suggestions. No objections earlier,” he said when asked about the outcome of the meeting.

“With regards to lowering the voting age limit, I think it has already been approved by the Cabinet and now we have to wait for the next process, because it needs a constitutional amendment,” he said.

He added that among other electoral reform issues discussed was the automatic registration of voters.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said last month that the Cabinet is agreeable to lowering the minimum voting age to 18, though it needs to get two-thirds approval in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that the proposal may be tabled next year so that it can come into force by the next general election due in five years.