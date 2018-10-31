Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults on three daughters aged one to five

Kajang police chief Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof said the man’s wife lodged a police report on October 23 about the alleged sexual assaults.

KAJANG, Oct 31 — A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his three daughters aged one, three and five.

Kajang police chief Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof said the man’s wife, a 32-year-old marketing executive, lodged a police report on October 23 about the alleged sexual assaults.

Ahmad Dzaffir said she first learned about the incident on October 16 when the three-year-old girl told her grandmother that her father had inserted his finger into her vagina and anus.

“The grandmother then informed the mother but she only lodged a police report a week later as she wanted to be sure... she questioned her five-year-old daughter who was also sexually assaulted,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said initial investigations showed that the three-year-old girl first told her grandmother of her father’s alleged assaults in 2017.

“At that time, the victim was taken to hospital but doctors said there were no visible injuries and the incident was not reported,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the suspect was arrested on October 25 at his workplace in Sungai Long here and is currently under police remand.

“The three girls have been sent to Kajang Hospital for checks and doctors discovered old tears on the victims’ vaginas,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

If convicted, the suspect can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and whipping.