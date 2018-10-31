Court orders former national diving coach to enter defence on rape charge

Former national diving coach Huang Qiang is ordered to enter his defence on the charge made against him. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Former national diving coach Huang Qiang, who had been acquitted and discharged by a lower court on a charge of raping a national diver last year, was today ordered by the High Court to enter his defence against the charge.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah made the order after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against a Sessions Court’s decision, made last April 9, in acquitting and discharging Huang, 36, of the charge.

In his judgment, Azman said the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Huang, and then revoked the acquittal and discharge order by the Sessions Court.

He said Sessions Court judge Noradura Hamzah had erred in her decision against Huang Qiang at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“Therefore, the respondent (Huang Qiang) is ordered to enter his defence on the charge made against him,” he added.

The court fixed two days, November 21 and 22, to hear the defence by Huang, who was allowed bail of RM20,000 with two Malaysian sureties.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Huang, represented by lawyer Hisham Md Nen, was charged with raping the national diver, then aged 20, at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, here, at 5.30pm on September 26 last year.

The man, who has obtained Malaysian citizenship, was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas. ― Bernama