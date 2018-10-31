Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 551 to 210, with 313 counters unchanged, 822 untraded and 87 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today lifted by gains in selected heavyweights and stocks in the Mid-Sized Cap Shariah Index.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,700.17, up 14.23 points from 1,685.94 on Tuesday.

The index opened 5.45 points stronger at 1,691.39.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 551 to 210, with 313 counters unchanged, 822 untraded and 87 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.41 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB perked seven sen each to RM9.41 and RM5.65, respectively.

Public Bank added six sen to RM24.60, Tenaga improved 38 sen to RM14.68 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.35.

For actives, Seacera improved 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Datasonic rose two sen to 37 sen, Nova MSC gained one sen to 13 sen, Sapura Energy increased half-a-sen to 32.5 sen and Hibiscus jumped six sen to RM1.08.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 121.64 points to 11,696.27, the FBMT 100 Index grew 114.37 points to 11,551.44 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 143.98 points to 11,696.72.

The FBM Ace Index increased 83.39 points to 4,795.72 and the FBM70 gained 201.19 points to 13,364.14.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 18.29 points to 7,310.09 and the Industrial Products and Services Index expanded 1.65 point to 170.07, while the Financial Services Index added 111.6 points to 17,152.7. — Bernama