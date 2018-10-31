Over 32,000 suspicious voters found in electoral roll, EC reveals

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya October 31,2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun today revealed that the commission has found 32,163 suspicious voters in the electoral roll.

Azhar said that commission has displayed the names of the suspicious voters on its website.

“In our effort towards cleaning up and updating the electoral roll beginning yesterday; October 30 till November 12 this year, the EC has displayed 32,163 names of voters whose identification cards were found to be not active in NRD’s record for several years.

“However, their names are still in the voter registration,” he said.

Azhar urged the voters, their kin or witnesses with any information on the suspicious names, to check and verify their status, by going to the nearest EC office and submit the voter registration feedback form.

He said voters and their family members have until December 31 to do so.

Azhar told reporters during a press conference at the EC headquarters here that the commission has also received 15,933 new voters registration, and 7,044 applications to change their addresses, in the third quarter of this year.

“The EC would like to call out all new applicants who have applied to register as new voters and registered voters who have applied to change their voting areas beginning July 1 2018 till September 30 2018, to check their names in the 2018 Third Quarter’s Additional Voters Draft List (ST3/2018),” he said.