Dr M: No need to talk about Malay supremacy if you are someone else's slave

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed speaks during the launch of Industry4WRD: National Policy on Industry 4.0 in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Malay rights groups should strive to increase their knowledge and steer clear of following in the missteps of former leaders before touting “ketuanan Melayu” or Malay supremacy, the prime minister said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad added that it was pointless to entertain such notions when the community was still lagging others.

“No need to talk about Malay supremacy if you are someone else's slave.

“We can be masters but we need knowledge, we need to work hard. We don't lie, we don't steal and we don't follow in the footsteps of the previous prime minister,” he told reporters after launching a talk on the future of industries here.

Dr Mahathir did not name anyone, but he was likely referring to his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is facing criminal, corruption and money laundering charges for misappropriation of public funds.

The PM was responding to several groups that marched to Parliament earlier to express objections to calls for Malaysia to ratify the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The groups argued that ratification will infringe on the special rights accorded to the Bumiputera, though none are expressly stated as such in the Federal Constitution as cited.

