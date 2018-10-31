Indonesia removes Lion Air director after plane crash

Colleagues of victims of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash are seen at a police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 31 — Indonesia’s transport minister removed today the technical director of the Lion Air airline and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board, the Antara news agency reported today.

“Today, we dismiss (the director) from his position and his duty,” Budi Karya Sumadi said, citing the accident on Monday as the reason. He said technicians were also dismissed.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air’s chief executive, Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister’s order. — Reuters