Leave BN if you want to win back hearts again, Soi Lek tells MCA

Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek speaks during a press conference In Kuala Lumpur October 31,2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek today advised the Chinese-based party to quit Barisan Nasional (BN) if it hopes to win back support of its ethnic voter base.

He had first spoken of the matter on October 21, during the launch of his 632-page memoir as a political leader.

“The party’s leaders must understand the main contributing factor to BN’s loss in the 14th general election was Umno itself, with its tainted leadership,” Dr Chua said during a press conference.

With former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi facing detainment and arrest for corruption following the May 9 election, he said it is imperative now more than ever that MCA make the fateful decision.

“Most of the Chinese today wanted to change the government because they despised Umno.

“And the fact that MCA could not stand up to Umno also led them to despise it. With numerous Umno leaders facing the book, many feel MCA should attempt to be independent,” Dr Chua.

Coupled with the fact that Umno’s leaders were generally arrogant and abusive in their language, he said this also cost MCA to lose its respect and integrity in the eyes of its constituents.

“At least if they are by themselves they have an opportunity to restore what has been lost.

“Even worse is the perception that Umno is embracing PAS, further making it anathema to the Chinese voters,” Dr Chua said.

Despite acknowledging the overtures of peace and goodwill from PAS to MCA, he said the fundamentally different ideologies and political struggles between the two renders it moot.

“If Umno embraces PAS and not go with MCA, then our previous condemnation of DAP working together with PAS back then will sound very hollow,” Dr Chua said.