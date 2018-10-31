Soi Lek dismisses MCA asset abuse claims, tells critics to read his book

Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek speaks during a press conference In Kuala Lumpur October 31,2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek accused MCA’s current leadership today of attempting a smear campaign by tying him to allegations of impropriety over the party’s considerable property assets.

The former MCA president claimed a faction aligned to the incumbent Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and the latter’s deputy Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had been going on a nationwide tour and telling grassroots that the party’s RM20 million debt was due to his purported abuse of their assets.

“The RM220 million is part of the loan obtained by the party to purchase Menara Multi-Purpose which was the headquarters of Alliance Bank,” Dr Chua told a press conference at Mid Valley City here.

The former minister defended himself, saying he always made sure to record all details of everything he did as party president, including the building purchase.

“It is clearly mentioned in my autobiographical book where the purchase was handled by Dr Fong Chan Onn, among others.

“So my conscience is very clear, for if it were not would I dare to write it all down in my book? This at least shows I am transparent and accountable,” Dr Chua said.

Tan Sri Fong Chan Onn was at that time, MCA’s investment committee chairman.

Dr Chua recently released a book titled Like Me or Hate Me: Rising From the Political Ashes.

Chapter 20 of the book details the invitation for MCA to purchase the 40-storey Menara Multi-Purpose came about in May 2011, which was eventually finalised in December that year after negotiations with Alliance Bank.

He also criticised the proposed plan to demolish Wisma MCA, which houses the party’s national headquarters for a 70-storey tower, saying the leaders “have their priorities all wrong”.

“It is true there is a need for larger space since fitting all the delegates (during annual general meetings) into San Choon Hall in Wisma MCA is problematic. The numbers have increased over the years from 1,008 delegates to around 2,400.

“But if you want to redevelop it you must get feedback from the grassroots, since many have an emotional attachment to the building as everyone contributed to its construction back then,” Dr Chua said.

He said the Chinese-based party should focus on rebuilding itself.