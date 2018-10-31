EC promises to look into Bersih 2.0’s claims over PD poll fouls

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya October 31,2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31— The Election Commission (EC) today confirmed receiving electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0’s report on the Port Dickson by-election.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the commission will discuss the matter soon.

“Bersih has extended the report to the secretariat. I have not seen it yet, but I did have a glance.

“We will pay attention and see what can be done based on the report,” Azhar told reporters.

In a statement last week, Bersih 2.0 said it had identified 10 offences committed during the Port Dickson by-election, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) topping the list of offenders.

The Bersih 2.0 steering committee said that PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had committed six offences, while PAS’ candidate Mohd Nazari Mokhtar was responsible for four during campaigning for the by-election which was held on October 13.