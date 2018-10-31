How do I borrow trillions to offset debt, Dr M asks Najib

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed speaks during the launch of the national policy on Industry 4.0 in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Tongue in cheek, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asked Datuk Seri Najib Razak for lessons in borrowing “trillions of dollars” to pay off Malaysia’s massive debtpile.

The prime minister also suggested that his predecessor could “bring out the money that he is hiding”, in response to Najib’s show of concern last night over the country’s slowing economy.

“I want to join him in borrowing trillions of dollars and manage on how to pay that trillion dollars and if he can tell me how, like for example, bringing out the money that he is hiding, then we can pay our debts, “ Dr Mahathir said while launching the national policy on Industry 4.0 here, referring to Najib.

He then urged the embattled Pekan MP to focus on his current legal predicament rather than attempt to divert attention from his alleged involvement in the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad financial theft scandal.

In a video over Facebook last night, Najib said he is worried over the current state of the nation’s economy amid slow growth and challenging global conditions.

