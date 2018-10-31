Deputy defence minister demands Malay group withdraw ‘communist’ attire claim

Liew said there was nothing wrong with his attire then as it was the formal corporate uniform issued by the Defence Ministry to officials attending any official Armed Forces function. — Picture via Facebook/ Liew Chin Tong

PETALING JAYA, Oct 31 — Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong said today that the accusation by Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah that he wore a “communist” uniform was an insult to his ministry and the Armed Forces.

Liew had worn the khaki coloured outfit when inspecting an honour guard during an official visit to an Armed Forces camp recently.

He said there was nothing wrong with his attire then as it was the formal corporate uniform issued by the Defence Ministry to officials attending any official Armed Forces function.

“The same shirt has been used by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and other previous ministers when attending such official functions.

“Ministers from the previous Barisan Nasional administration also used similar shirts,” he said in a statement today.

Liew also posted on Facebook images of Mohamad and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wearing the same attire at officials functions.

“The khaki colour shirt has nothing to do with the communists; it’s a common colour for military uniforms around the world.

“In fact, the colour was used as for the official uniform of the Royal Malaysian Air Force in 1995,” he said.

Liew also pointed out that the colour for government corporate shirts was suggested by the Communication and Multimedia Ministry last year and eventually became a favourite for Najib whom he noted even wore it during the 2017 National Day celebrations.

“Military uniforms are exclusive and only those who have been commisioned can wear it.

“I urge JMM to retract back their wild accusation that shows their shallow mindset when making such statements,” he said.

Azwanddin posted on his Twitter account an image of the Liew wearing the uniform and called him rude for wearing a “communist” shirt in an official function.