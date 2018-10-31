Meghan and Harry name newly hatched kiwi chicks on final day of tour

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex look at kiwi chicks as they visit the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs, Rotorua, New Zealand October 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, Oct 31 — Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan bestowed names today to two newly-hatched young of New Zealand’s national bird, the kiwi, in the northeastern town of Rotorua, on the final day of their two-week tour of the Pacific.

The couple visited a breeding programme for the endangered species and admired two three-day old chicks, whom they named Koha, meaning “gift”, and Tihei, derived from a phrase that means “sneeze of life” in the indigenous Te Reo Maori language.

Earlier, Harry led a group at a Maori meeting ground in singing Te Aroha, a traditional song, whose name means “Love” in Te Reo.

The couple were welcomed at Te Papaiouru Marae, visited by Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in her coronation year of 1953, in Rotorua, a town famed for its geothermal activity and described by its mayor as the ‘heartland of Maori culture’.

Meghan, who wore a navy Stella McCartney dress and a carved greenstone necklace gifted by the country’s governor general and Harry, in a grey suit, were both adorned with feathered cloaks gifted by local Maori.

Harry began his speech in the Te Reo language and ended it with a Maori proverb, drawing applause from the crowd with his strong pronunciation. Then he led the song.

His enthusiasm for the Maori language was welcomed by Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick, who said, “As our confidence as a bilingual district grows, so does our confidence in our people and our future.”

The use of Te Reo Maori language is experiencing a revival in New Zealand, after years of decline when policy makers cracked down on its use, particularly in schools.

Free Maori language courses often report being booked out and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her infant daughter Neve Te Aroha Arden Gayford will learn it alongside English.

Later, with Meghan wearing black puffa jacket, black trousers and flat shoes and Harry in a black shirt and beige chinos, they visited a tree-top canopy in a redwood tree forest, followed by a walkabout meeting with some of the public.

A group of children gave an impromptu haka, a traditional war dance made famous by New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team.

A toddler wandered towards Harry through the metal barricades holding back the crowds, but the prince quickly sought out his family and directed him back.

The couple, who are expecting their first child in the northern spring, were set to leave New Zealand for London tomorrow, after a 16-day tour that also covered Australia, Fiji and Tonga. — Reuters