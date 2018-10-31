Five figure sum spent on Azharina Azhar’s new single ‘Lakar Janji’

Azharina Azhar has never entered the studio more than once when recording a song. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 31 — Gegar Vaganza 2016 winner Azharina Azhar said her latest single Lakar Janji was the most expensive song in her 18 year career.

Azharina, however, did not want to disclose the figure and only said the production cost was in five figures.

“A lot of money was invested in the making of the music video as well as the studio recording.

“And the cost also included the promotion and single launch,” she told Harian Metro.

The song, composed by Dr Irma Shida, took a year to complete as Azharina had it rearranged several times to make it her best song to date.

“Irma sent me the demo two years ago.

“However, I didn’t immediately agree to sing the song as I wanted to get to know her first,” she said, adding the recording process only began in July.

The 33-year-old singer, famous for Elegi Sepi, said she was really satisfied with the end product.

“It was a really challenging recording process.

“I entered the studio in Malacca twice to fine-tune the song.

“I have never entered the studio more than once when recording a song,” she said.

Lakar Janji will be played on the radio and digital platform from tomorrow onwards.

The music video was uploaded on YouTube yesterday and has gained more than 1,000 views.