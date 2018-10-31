No high hopes for Nad Zainal at Anugerah Skrin 2018

Nad Zainal plays a disabled person in 'Fatonah Azali'. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Oct 31 — Actress Farah Nadia Zainal Abidin, also known as Nad Zainal, said she does not put high hopes on winning in her portrayal of a disabled person in Fatonah Azali at Anugerah Skrin 2018 (ASK) on Friday

“There had been many who played the part of a sickly person lately, either disabled or cancer patients. I would say the chances of me winning are slim as the jury might want to look for something different,” she told ProjekMM, Malay Mail’s sister publication.

Nad had been nominated at the awards show since 2013.

Last year, she was nominated for Best Drama Actress in Mengharap Sebuah Keredhaan, but eventually lost to Fasha Sandha.

Siti Elizad Mohamad Sharifuddin also shared Nad’s sentiments.

Elizad plays a cancer patient in Tulus Cinta and said a win would be a bonus for her.

“Whenever I act, I don’t think about awards. I just want to give my best.

“I’m both happy and glad the drama was nominated as it was based on a true story,” she said.

* Anugerah Skrin 2018 will be shown live from Putra World Trade Centre on TV3, ntv7, TV9 and 8TV at 9pm.