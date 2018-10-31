Malay groups insist ICERD ratification harms special position of their community

A coalition of Malay-Muslim groups from the National Monument around 10.30am before they were stopped by the police at a barricade on the bridge leading into Parliament. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― A coalition of Malay-Muslim groups marched to Parliament today to protest the government's plan to ratify the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

About 100 people marched from the National Monument around 10.30am before they were stopped by the police at a barricade on the bridge leading into Parliament.

The group consisting of conservative Malays groups such as Isma and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Darul Islah Malaysia (PERKID) then claimed that the ICERD challenges Article 153 of the Federal Constitution and its guarantees of the special position of the Malays.

Ummah secretariat head Aminuddin Yahya ,who led the group, thensubmitted a memorandum to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (National Unity and Social Well-being) Dr Md Farid Md Farik.

Also present were PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and the party’s Bachok MP, Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang arrived around 11.15am and led 10 representatives from the protest group to the Parliament’s gates.

After submitting the memorandum, Aminuddin said the group would send a delegation to the Conference of Rulers in the future to voice their concern on the ratification.

“Article 153 is not racist in nature but an agreement between all ethnic races in Malaysia.

“As long as they have the intention to challenge this, we will not stop fighting them,” he said.

He said they will wait for the federal government to respond to their demand for discussions on the terms of termination to the ratification.

On Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa reiterated the government’s assurance that the special position of Malays in the country will not immediately end once Putrajaya ratifies the ICERD.

Mujahid, the minister in charge of Islamic Affairs, stressed that the ratification will not affect the laws enshrined in the Federal Constitution unless approved by Parliament.

Around 60 police officers kept watch on the group who continued chanting “Bangkit” (Rise Up), “Hidup Islam” (Long Live Islam) and “Jahanam ICERD” (Damned ICERD).

The group dispersed around 12.50pm.