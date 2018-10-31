Fazley Yaakob’s new single inspired by forbidden love with Chinese ex-girlfriend

Fazley said the interracial romance was opposed by his ex-girlfriend’s mother. ― Picture courtesy of Datuk Fazley Yaakob

PETALING JAYA, Oct 31 ― Celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob recently launched a new single, based on a painful breakup before he tied the knot with his wife of 12 years, Datin Azrene Soraya Abdul Aziz.

Wo Ai De Ni, which was written by Ajai tells the story of forbidden love between an ethnic Chinese girl that was forced to end because of family rejection.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to talk about the heartbreak, explaining that the interracial romance was opposed by his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

“My ex at the time was of Chinese descent. I married Azrene in the end and I’ve told her everything about my past before our marriage, thankfully Azrene is a good sport,” he wrote, a day after performing the song on weekly music chart show Muzik-Muzik.

Despite its Mandarin title, the song is sung entirely in Malay.

“Wo Ai De Ni which means ‘you are my love’ is a relevant song title because all of us are no stranger to this phrase in our daily lives,” Fazley said in a press release.

The singer and actor turned restaurateur recorded the song within a day at Ajai’s Taman Tun Dr Ismail studio a few months ago.

The Negeri Sembilan-born chef added that the recording session was short because it was easy to convey the meaning of the song.

“Honestly, Ajai is a meticulous producer and I’m lucky that he was satisfied with the recording,” said Fazley.

“Hopefully it gives people an understanding that love does not necessarily mean being together and being apart doesn’t mean you stop loving each other.”

The father of four’s last single was Ketiadaan, a tribute to his father Datuk Yaakob Mohammad who passed away in 2016.

Prior to his culinary career, Fazley shot to fame 17 years ago in the entertainment world with the single Asmara Ini, earning him the nickname of Abang Asmara among fans to this day.

Wo Ai De Ni was released on digital platforms Spotify, Joox and Apple Music last month and fans can expect a music video soon.