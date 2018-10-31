Aim for profit rather than subsidy, PM tells firms

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed speaks during the launch of Industry4WRD: National Policy on Industry 4.0 in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Businesses should be driven by a desire for profit rather than expectations of government support, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed said today.

Dr Mahathir said he disliked firms that appeared to consider federal funding subsidies as their business model.

“They need incentives to eat, need incentives to breathe, they need incentives to do whatever. It is a wrong mentality.

“Everyone wants an incentive, everyone wants subsidies. Why not just make the profits?” he said during a press conference at the launch of Industry4WRD: National Policy on Industry 4.0.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question from the press on whether the government will provide financial aid for manufacturers to modernise their operations in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

MORE TO COME