KL shares end morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, prompted by buying in heavyweights, specifically industrial products and services-linked shares, and amid positive external surroundings which provided a lift on all major bourses.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 9.12 points to 1,695.06 from 1,685.94 on Tuesday.

The index opened 5.45 points stronger at 1,691.39 and moved between 1,689.43 and 1,696.3 throughout the morning session.

On Bursa Malaysia’s broader market, gainers outpaced losers 511 to 193, with 301 counters unchanged, 891 untraded and 87 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.19 billion units valued at RM822.47 million.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia reacted positively to exterior spillovers with Japan’s Nikkei Index rising 1.64 per cent to 21,808.97, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index adding 0.61 per cent to 24,735.87 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index improving 0.65 per cent to 2,985.85.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.34 and RM9.35 respectively.

Public Bank advanced eight sen to RM24.62, Tenaga gained 22 sen to RM14.52 and CIMB rose two sen to RM5.60.

For actives, Seacera improved 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Nova MSC added one sen to 13 sen, Datasonic was up two sen to 37 sen, with Sapura flat at 32 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 83.83 points to 11,658.46, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 77.83 points to 11,514.9 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 105.26 points to 11,657.99.

The FBM Ace Index increased 65.12 points to 4,777.45 and the FBM 70 was 152.00 points higher at 13,314.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 11.01 points to 7,302.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched-up 1.4 points to 169.82 and Financial Services Index improved 52.42 points to 17,093.51. — Bernama