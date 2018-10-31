Dr M: Putrajaya’s business to ensure businesses succeed

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad assured investors that his administration was motivated to form policies conducive towards healthy trade. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The government is committed to spurring business interests in the country as it gains from their profits, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In his keynote speech at the launch of the “Industry4WRD: National Policy on Industry 4.0” event today, Dr Mahathir assured investors that his administration was motivated to form policies conducive towards healthy trade.

“The success of your business is our business. Why? Slightly selfish perhaps, but as of today, the government has a 26 per cent stake in every cent of profit that you make,” he said in reference to the corporate tax rate.

“Therefore it is our business to ensure that you do not fail in yours,’’ he said.

Speaking to some 1,000 attendees comprising representatives of manufacturing giants, industry captains, and members of the diplomatic corp at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Tower here, Dr Mahathir said Industry4WRD policies will propel manufacturing through new technologies, processes and talent pools.

MORE TO COME