Putrajaya committed to reviewing water price to Singapore, says deputy minister

Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya says that he expects Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to raise the issue of revisiting the price of untreated water on his upcoming visit to Singapore. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The Malaysia government still wants to revisit the price of untreated water sold to Singapore and is trying to start negotiations with the republic, said Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

The deputy foreign affairs minister told Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that he expects Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to raise the issue on his upcoming visit to Singapore.

“The government is very committed and remains firm on its stance regarding the water issue and we will not admit defeat. We will continue with our efforts to discuss and negotiate. For the information of this House, on November 12, 2018 the prime minister will be visiting Singapore.

“And perhaps the water price will be one of the issues he will discuss with them,” Marzuki said in his reply to Mohd Shahar Abdullah's (BN-Paya Besar).

He explained that Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has stated that the two countries should not raise the water issue by arguing that Malaysia lost its rights to raise the water price in 1987.

However, Marzuki said that based on the 1962 Water Agreement with Singapore, Malaysia retains the right to review the price and the government is now looking into the matter once again.

Mohd Shahar pointed out that the agreement will end in 2061 and he estimated that the nation will lose around RM1.8 billion if the terms of 3 sen per 1,000 gallons remain the same.

The BN lawmaker also demanded that the Foreign Ministry take firm action against Singapore for accusing Malaysia of unduly profitting from treated water supply sold to Johor by Singapore.

“The Singaporean Parliament have accused us of making profit from treated water supplied to the Johor government. I hope the Foreign Ministry will be firm so that the Singaporeans won't accused us of making RM48 million because the cost to treat the water is RM2.40 while we pay 50 sen per 1,000 gallon,” said Mohd Shahar.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PKR-Paya Besar) voiced his worry on the possibility of Malaysia and Singapore going to war in the event Putrajaya cuts off the water supply to the island nation.

The deputy minister calmed Hassan by saying that Malaysia has good ties with Singapore and would hold discussions and negotiations on the matter instead of facing each other off violently.