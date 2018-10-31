Avon delivers personalised makeup diagnoses with new app

Avon’s new app will use a phone camera and a unique calibration card to match foundation shades to each client’s skin tone. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 31 — Avon is getting personal, with the launch of its “Personalised Beauty App”, which will allow its six million representatives to deliver a more tailored level of service to clients.

The beauty giant has announced the debut of its “Personalised Beauty App”, which will deliver diagnostics via a phone camera and a unique calibration card, processing information through a unique algorithm to help representatives perfectly match foundation shades to each client’s skin tone.

“At Avon, we are putting an end to the one-size fits all approach and recognising that women don’t just want the latest product, they want real beauty insight tailored to their individual needs — not just for foundation, but for their whole beauty colour regime,” said Louise Scott, Avon’s chief scientific officer, in a statement. “Early results indicate that this technology provides a benefit that really resonates. We’re providing a solution women want.”

The app, which was developed in partnership with Techkon, is currently available in Avon’s two biggest markets, the UK and South Africa.

Avon is not the only brand harnessing technology for a more personalised approach to beauty. Earlier this year, Neutrogena unveiled the “Neutrogena Skin360” app and an accompanying “SkinScanner” phone attachment designed to provide personal skincare analysis. Global beauty app YouCam Makeup also jumped on the trend in 2018, with the launch of a custom virtual on-demand “Beauty Advisor” experience allowing app users to test products virtually and link up with beauty professionals via live video chat for real-time beauty consultations using augmented reality. — AFP-Relaxnews