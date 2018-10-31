‘It’ director takes on ‘Attack on Titan’ adaptation

Director Andy Muschietti arrives for the world premiere of ‘It’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California September 5, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Andy Muschietti, director of 2017’s Stephen King adaptation It, is to helm a live-action adaptation of hit giant-slaying animated series Attack on Titan.

Set within a world where cities defend themselves against naked, giant, destructive humans, comic book series Attack on Titan has so far spawned an internationally successful three-season animated show, several animated movies, half a dozen video games, official prequel novels, and even official parodies.

Now Warner Bros is bringing Attack on Titan to the feature film format, with Muschietti, director of 2013 horror Mama and 2017’s blockbuster King movie It — a sequel for which is out September 2019 — booked to helm the project.

Also on board at this early stage are producer David Heyman, a fixture on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, and Japanese-American actor and effects artist Masi Oka, of The Meg, Hawaii Five-0, Heroes, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Oka acquired his first announced producer’s role on Netflix’s Death Note adaptation, in which he also had an acting role, and his second on Capcom’s undated video game adaptation "Mega Man."

Joining them as a third producer is Andy’s sister and production partner Barbara Muschietti. — AFP-Relaxnews