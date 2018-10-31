NRD: We didn't issue two MyKads to PKR party polls candidate

A man filling up the application form for MyKad before going to the NRD. The NRD stressed that it is an offence for any individual to obtain more than one identity card without authorisation or any reasonable reasons. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The National Registration Department (NRD) today clarified that it had never issued two identity cards ― also known as MyKad ― to a candidate for a PKR division chief position.

The NRD was responding to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Datuk Johnny Mositun, who had claimed that the candidate in the PKR party polls held two MyKads.

“Based on this department's checks, this candidate was only issued one Identity Card,” the NRD's corporate communications unit said in a statement today.

The NRD did not name the individual that was alleged to be holding two identity cards.

“For your information, each individual will only be given one unique twelve-digit Identity Card number where the number is generated by a system using a certain formula,” the NRD said.

The NRD stressed that it is an offence for any individual to obtain more than one identity card without authorisation or any reasonable reasons, based on Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

“To date, this department has never issued any letter that confirmed any individual as possessing two MyKads,” it said.

“Therefore, the NRD asks that anyone who has information about other individuals who hold two Identity Cards to immediately step forward to lodge reports at the nearest NRD office,” it added.

On Monday, Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew reportedly said the political party will wait for the outcome of a probe on the allegations that a candidate for the party's Kimanis division had two MyKads, as well as other related claims before the party takes action.

Local daily The Star had reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is also currently investigating the same candidate over alleged money politics in PKR's party polls, with the candidate also alleged to be bankrupt ― which would bar the candidate from contesting.