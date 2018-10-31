Lena Dunham to adapt ‘A Hope More Powerful Than The Sea’

Actress Lena Dunham and Musician Jack Antonoff attend the New York Premiere of the sixth and final season of ‘Girls’ at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre in New York City February 2, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — The biographical account of one woman’s near-deadly experience fleeing war in Syria for refuge in northern Europe is one step closer to a feature film adaptation from Steven Spielberg and JJ Abrams.

UN spokesperson Melissa Fleming published her non-fiction biography, A Hope More Powerful Than The Sea, in January 2017. It’s now closer to a second life as a feature film adaptation after Spielberg and Abrams announced their choice of screenwriter.

The book records how teenager Doaa Al-Zamel found herself adrift at sea, with nothing but ship debris and a children’s swimming aid keeping her afloat, as well as the two baby girls holding onto her for dear life.

Her homeland having been torn apart by civil war, Doaa and her fiancé decided to make the dangerous journey to Europe, but four days into the Mediterranean crossing, their boat — carrying some 500 persons — was struck and sank.

According to Variety, Spielberg and Abrams have chosen Lena Dunham of Girls and, in 2018, the US adaptation of British comedy show Camping, to write the adaptation.

The project is in its early stages, and casting and directorial announcements are yet to be made. Spielberg and Abrams are involved as producers and have their respective production companies on the job. — AFP-Relaxnews